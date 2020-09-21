If there’s one thing that Arts and Education at the Hoyt has learned throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, it is how to adapt.
From developing virtual art lessons and house tours to inventing mail-order competitions and remote learning camps, the arts center has been actively seeking new ways to “expand and enrich the life of the community” at a time when the community needs it most.
Thus when faced with canceling yet another annual event, the annual holiday open house, Hoyt leadership began considering how to continue holiday traditions in Lawrence County while complying with social distancing.
The Hoyt’s holiday open house is typically held the same day as the annual Hometown Holly Days parade, which was scheduled this year for Nov. 21. However, understanding that the parade, ice rink and other family-friendly activities were also subject to cancellation, the Hoyt approached New Visions of Lawrence County with a creative alternative – a shoe box parade.
A shoe box parade essentially recreates the experience of an actual parade in the world of make believe. Traditional participants create miniature floats out of shoe boxes. These floats are lined up in parade fashion in front of a camera, and pulled down a make-believe main street with string while announcements are being made. The event is filmed and premiered on social media for public viewing at a specified date and time.
“Friends in Waukegan, Illinois, introduced me to the idea after replacing their annual Independence Day parade with a shoe box edition,” said Hoyt’s executive director, Kimberly Koller-Jones. “It was not only creative but offered the makings of a new holiday tradition.”
Angie Urban, the executive director of New Visions for Lawrence County, agreed and pulled in Mike Lysakowski, a professional race car announcer with Motorsports Aspects, and Dan Effinite, marketing director with ServanexNet LLC, to emcee and film the event from ServanexNet headquarters.
“While we are disappointed that the momentum we have been building with the parade, ice rink and other activities has been disrupted by the pandemic, we were excited to partner with the Hoyt to offer a unique alternative,” Urban said.
New Visons was so excited, in fact, that they decided to offer a $500 prize for a People’s Choice Award. The award will be determined by the most “likes” a float receives on Facebook between Nov. 22 and 28. Follow @ArtsandEducationattheHoyt to vote.
Prefer to see them in person? All entries will be displayed at The Confluence in downtown New Castle Nov. 23 through Jan. 7.
“The Holly Days events are a big part of reimagining downtown,” said New Castle Mayor Chris Frye. “As upsetting as it is to cancel them, we encourage everyone to participate in the shoe box parade to keep the holiday spirit alive and that momentum going for next year.”
Koller-Jones added that while shoe box parade organizers are tentatively planning a premiere party at The Confluence on Nov. 21, “there’s no reason you can’t plan your own premiere parties to watch the parade with friends and family from home.”
Lawrence County based clubs, school groups, non-profits, municipalities, businesses, community organizations and churches are encouraged to start working on their entries now. While the base of the float must be built from a shoe box no larger than 10” x 13” x 5”, there is no limit to the other materials used. However, entries should not be placed on a platform larger than the box, have wheels or be motorized and cannot exceed 20 inches in height or 10 pounds in weight when complete.
Entries must be delivered to the Arts & Education at the Hoyt, 124 E. Leasure Ave., no later than 4 p.m. Nov. 7. There is no entry fee thanks to parade sponsor, Klafter’s Inc.
For a complete list of guidelines, visit www.hoytartcenter.org/shoeboxparade. While individuals and families are not eligible to enter the shoe box competition, guidelines on a gingerbread house making competition will be announced soon. The houses will be included in the parade and exhibited at the arts center afterwards.
As to the fate of Hometown Holly Days activities next year, District Attorney Josh Lamancusa, chief organizer of the ice rink, said, “All of us who work to make these events happen are deeply disappointed this year, but we are confident that we will bring back the ice rink and other activities next holiday season.”
In the meantime, Urban encourages folks to create their own parade by visiting the lighted drive-through displays that are still planned this holiday season at Cascade Park, Pearson Park and Ewing Park in Ellwood City.
