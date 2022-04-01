The Shenango High School Tremble Chamber Singers received one of the highest honors for a Pennsylvania ensemble by being invited to perform at the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association’s (PMEA) annual in-service conference.
Each year, dozens of scholastic and community music ensembles submit an audition for a chance to perform at the annual PMEA conference. The conference is attended by music educators from across Pennsylvania and is considered the premiere annual event for professional development and showcasing the work of musicians from Pennsylvania and beyond.
Ensembles invited to perform at the PMEA conference are reviewed by a panel of their colleagues. Successful performing groups are selected based on their musical skill, advancement of their musical genre, and a desire to share with conference attendees.
Conference attendees can see these performances live in person to assist in the skill development of their students but also to learn about new repertoire that may be performed by the invited ensembles.
“Having seen many invited performing ensembles at PMEA conferences through the years, I can say with absolute certainty that Pennsylvania’s schools and communities have so much talent in their diverse set of music opportunities,” noted PMEA president and retired music educator Phil Stattel. “We love that these groups travel to our annual conference to share their talent and provide a professional development opportunity for their colleagues at the same time.”
Musicians from the Shenango Tremble Chamber Singers will perform at 3 p.m. April 7.
The conference will be held at the Kalahari Resort in the Poconos April 7-9 with a theme of “Together.”
More information about the PMEA conference is available at: https://www.pmea.net/pmea-annual-in-service-conference/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.