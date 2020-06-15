The Shenango High School guidance office has announced this year’s senior awards honoring the achievements of the Class of 2020 during the 2019-2020 school year.
Scholarships awarded include:
•Tri County Athletic Excellence, Jordan Smith and William Fry IV
•Team Emma Forever Memorial Scholarship, Gianna Orrico
•Allena Clingensmith Memorial Scholarship, Jonah Dess
•Shenango Area Education Association, Joel Dean and Cambyl Schry
•Shenango Community Education Foundation, Callie Bruno, Kenneth Buckley, Joel Dean and Cambyl Schry
•Lawrence County Counselors’ Association, Alexis Presjnar and Kenneth Buckley
•Jack Butz Humanitarian Scholarship finalist, William Fry IV
•Italian American Scholar Athlete Scholarship, William Fry IV
•Colella Memorial Music Scholarship, Devon Vanasco
Departmental awards went to William Fry IV, English, science, math, Spanish; Jordan Smith, graphic journalism; Joseph Mancino and Collin McGrath, STEM; Cambyl Schry, science, social studies, math and STAT; Carley Lego, instrumental music; Devon Vanasco, choral music; and Sadie Demko, art.
Administrative awards included: Rileigh Kale, six years of perfect attendance; William Fry IV, six years on high honor roll; and Joel Dean, Benjamin Dottle, Evan Koscinski, Sean McCormick, Colin McQuiston, Cambyl Schry, Emily Wallace and Eric Wallace, six years on honor roll.
The Anthony A. Venturella Citizenship Award went Cambyl Schry and the Conrad J. Palumbo Leadership Award was given to Jordan Smith.
Recognized for perfect attendance during the school year were Joel Dean, Michelle Dong, Hao Dong, Xavier Gumpp, Hannah Hutchison, Rileigh Kale, Keri Lechner, Allison Mayberry and Colin McQuiston.
Senior peer leaders were James Cleaver, Allison Mayberry, Harrison Miller, Gianna Orrico, Alexis Prejsnar, Cambyl Schry, Jordan Smith, Serena Sokoloski and Devon Vanasco.
Underclassman citizenship awards were Camille Alexander, 11th grade; and Riley Bruce, 10th grade.
