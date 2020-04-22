BY MARIA BASILEO
NEW CASTLE NEWS
The Shenango Area School Board and the district’s administration discussed how they might proceed with spring commencement during a virtual meeting on Monday.
“We (the administration and senior class advisers) have had several meetings on trying to figure out what would be the most appropriate and do the best job we can to honor our senior class,” said Joseph McCormick, high school principal.
School districts around the state were ordered by Gov. Tom Wolf on April 9 to close for the remainder of the school year. Since then, districts have been struggling to find alternate ways to hold events such as prom and senior graduation.
According to McCormick, he and other county principals have been brainstorming ideas, which include pushing an in-person graduation until late summer with limited tickets or having an entirely virtual graduation on the pre-planned date for graduation in late May.
“A virtual ceremony is just not going to mean as much to her,” said Brenda Gierlach, whose daughter is a senior. “If it has to be a two-ticket limit, then that’s what it is.”
A virtual event, McCormick explained, would be on the same day as previously planned for graduation and could feature prerecorded commencement speeches. Students could pick up a cap and gown to wear at home for pictures.
“This ceremony means more than (you’ll) ever know to some of these kids, and I think that we should try to make it happen for them,” Gierlach continued.
Board member Denise Palkovich told the board she has been receiving calls echoing how disappointed students would be if they could not attend an in-person graduation to walk across the stage and get their diploma.
McCormick said the administration could pick a tentative date in the future for an in-person graduation, but said they shouldn’t anticipate 100 percent attendance due to students moving away for college, jobs and the military.
Even if businesses were to begin opening back up in the summer, McCormick said, he wouldn’t anticipate that having an event with over 600 people would be possible for “a very long time.”
Board member John Colella suggested having graduation and prom on the same night while other members disagreed.
As for prom, McCormick said he and the committee have researched holding a tentative event in July.
In other news:
•A proposal by Colella to postpone any progress to the athletic complex and turf field until the 2021-2022 school year was rejected by a 6 to 3 vote.
•Drue Flora was hired as a junior high football assistant coach.
•The revised second reading of policies such as reporting student progress and class rank was approved.
•The board approved the intergovernmental agreement for 2020-2021 with the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV.
•The board approved the medical, dental, vision and life insurance rates for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.