Shenango Presbyterian Church is bringing back its soup sale.
The varieties will include chicken noodle, chili, vegetable beef and stuffed pepper. The cost is $6 a quart.
Anyone wanting to make a purchase should call the church office before Jan. 13 at (724) 654-2322 to leave an order. The office is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The soup may be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 15 and 16. Walk-ins are welcome. Social distancing and masks will be required at pick-up.
The church is located at 3144 Wilmington Road.
