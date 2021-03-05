Shenango Presbyterian Church is bringing back its soup sale.
Available soups are chicken noodle, chili, vegetable beef and stuffed pepper. They will be available for pick-up between 10 a.m. and noon March 19 and 20.
To leave an order, call the church office at (724) 654-2322 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, before March 17. Walk-ins also are welcome.
Social distancing will be observed, and masks must be worn when picking up the soup.
The church is located at 3144 Wilmington Road.
