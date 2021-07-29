Police and firefighters who protect Shenango Township residents are reaching out to get to the municipality’s children.
“Read and Learn with a Hero” is a two-weekend event taking place at the Shenango Community Park.
Last week, children got to read a book with a police officer, explore a police car, meet the police department’s dog, Kalo, and make a police-themed craft to take home.
On Friday, it’s the Shenango Area Fire District’s turn to meet the kids at 9:30 a.m. at the park, which is located behind Lawrence Village Plaza and is accessed from Route 65 via Kittery Ridge Drive, adjacent to Dairy Queen.
Participating children this week will read a book with a firefighter, explore the fire trucks, watch a fire safety demonstration and create a fire-themed craft to take home.
