TICKETS
Shenango High School will present “The Little Mermaid” at 7:30 p.m. March 10 and 11 and 2 p.m. March 12 in the school auditorium.
Tickets will be available during regular school hours in the high school office. Tickets can also be purchased at the door. All seats are reserved.
SYNOPSIS
Mermaid princess Ariel is fascinated by people on land and longs to someday join them. However, her father, King Triton, forbids contact.
When she falls in love with human Prince Eric from afar, she makes a deal with the sea witch Ursula: In exchange for her voice, she is temporarily transformed into a human and may remain so if she wins the kiss of true love from her prince.
–broadwaymusicalhome.com
CAST
Ariel: Jordyn DeSalvo (Understudy: Lindsey D’Angelo)
Ursula: Angalina DePaolo (Understudy: Megan Skurcenski)
Flounder: Mia Pisano (Understudy: Maura Hilton)
Flotsam: Emma Price
Jetsam: Megan Skurcenski
Aquata: Lindsey D’Angelo (Swing: Maura Hilton)
Adrina: Ashlynn Peters (Swing: Maura Hilton)
Arista: Olivia Conaway (Swing: Maura Hilton)
Atina: Avery Calvert (Swing: Maura Hilton)
Adella: Ella Wittmann (Swing: Maura Hilton)
Allana: Alayna Winter (Swing: Maura Hilton)
Windward: Maura Hilton
Eric: Hunter Hohn (Understudy: Michael Leitera)
Sebastian: Antonio George (Understudy: Michael Leitera)
King Triton: Zach Chrobak (Understudy: Tucker Tillia)
Scuttle: Tyler Whittmann (Understudy: Michael Leitera)
Grimsby: Michael Leitera (Understudy: Ian Brown)
Chef Louis: Tucker Tillia (Understudy: Brady Lego)
Pilot: Tucker Tillia
Leeward: Ian Brown
Seagulls: Lindsey D’Angelo, Ashlynn Peters, Alayna Winter and Ella Wittmann.
Sailors: Ian Brown, Jacob Bupp, James Dong, Joseph Esposito, Vinny Houk, Michael Kessler, Owen Krepps, Cole Lanshack, Brady Lego, John Moniodes, Drew Procter, Trey Ross, Aidan Schreck, Ryan Stafford, Tucker Tillia and Bryan Vaneman.
Maids: Vanessa Booher, Zoe Bupp, Cooper Buckel, Josephine Buckel, Amelia Conaway, Bella George, Olivia Hooks, Ariana Nye, Mariah Richard, Breona Sipe, Jay White and Randi Jo Wolozyn.
Chefs: Ian Brown, Jacob Bupp, Joseph Esposito, Michael Kessler, Brady Lego, John Moniodes, Drew Procter, Trey Ross, Aidan Shreck and Brian Vaneman.
Sea creatures: Jacob Bupp, Avery Calvert, Olivia Conaway, James Dong, Lindsey D’Angelo, Joseph Esposito, Nya Herman, Maura Hilton, Olivia Hooks, Michael Kessler, Owen Krepps, Cole Lanshack, Brady Lego, Lilly Miller, John Moniodes, Zoe Offie, Ashlynn Peters, Drew Procter, Trey Ross, Alayna Winter and Ella Wittmann.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.