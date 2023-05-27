The Shenango Area High School guidance office recently held its annual senior recognition program to honor achievements during the 2022-2023 school year.
The program was organized by school counselor Julia Cavalier.
Scholarships awarded include: Tri-County Athletic Excellence Award, Emilee Fedrizzi; Jack Butz Humanitarian Scholarship, Mia Pisano; Lawrence County Pennsylvania State Education Association, Julia George; Daffin’s Candy Scholarship, Hunter Hohn; Allena Clingensmith Memorial Scholarship, Madison Iwanejko; Shenango Area Education Association, Kylee Rubin; Lawrence County Counselors’ Association, Olivia Hooks and Suchi Patel; Savor Scholarship, Zachary Herb; Team Emma Forever Scholarship, Hunter Hohn; Polish American Scholarship, Julia George; William S. Foster Scholarship, Tyler Wittmann; Shenango Community Education Foundation Awards, Josephine Buckel, Olivia Conaway, James Dong, Julia George, Madison Iwanejko, Janie Natale, Michael Othites, Suchi Patel, Mia Pisano, Kylee Rubin and Tyler Valenti; BK Scholars Award, Josephine Buckel and Olivia Conaway; Knox Academic Grant, Julia George; Knox Westminster Scholarship, Jaidyn Latcheran; and the Paul Angelucci Memorial Scholarship, Zachary Chrobak and Mia Pisano.
Departmental awards: English, Olivia Conaway; graphic journalism, Emilee Fedrizzi; science, Megan Skurcenski; social studies, Olivia Conaway; mathematics, Megan Skurcenski and Michael Othites; Spanish, Olivia Conaway; instrumental and choral music, Zachary Chrobak; art, Randi Jo Woloszyn; STEAM, Scarlet Balogh; and STAT, Betzaida Garcia.
Administrative awards: Perfect attendance for six years (7-12), Breanna Raybuck; perfect attendance 13 years (K-12), Garrett Shaffer; consecutive high honor roll, Olivia Conaway and Megan Skurcenski; and six-year honor roll, Scarlet Balogh, Angelena Butchelle, Zachary Chrobak, Braeden D’Angelo, Ashley DeCarbo, James Dong, Emilee Fedrizzi, Julia George, Hunter Hohn, Madison Iwanejko, Kyle Lenhart, Janie Natale, Michael Othites, Suchi Patel, Mia Pisano, Morgan Pisula, Breanna Raybuck, Tyler Wittmann and Braden Zeigler.
Citizenship/leadership recognition: Anthony A. Venturella Citizenship Award, Emilee Fedrizzi; Conrad J. Palumbo Leadership Award, Michael Othites; 11th-grade citizenship award, Maria Bryant; and 10th-grade citizenship award, Rachel Callahan.
Students who passed senior projects with distinction: Scarlet Balogh, Jadyn Barker, Hannah Benedetto, Vanessa Booher, Josephine Buckel, Angelena Butchelle, Zachary Chrobak, Olivia Conaway, Arabella Cook, Kassidy Cutchall, Braeden D’Angelo, Ashley DeCarbo, Andrew Demko, Angalina DePaolo, Jordyn DeSalvo, James Dong, Kaydence Easley, Emilee Fedrizzi, Betzaida Garcia, Julia George, Antonio George, Hunter Hohn, Olivia Hooks, Madison Iwanejko, Connor Jeffcoat, Bella Jones, Daniel Klein, Ellia Kretz, Jaidyn Latcheran, Michael Leitera, McKenna Lutton, Reagan Maxwell, Natalie McClean, Molly Medvit, Charles Miller, Hayden Morgan, Janie Natale, Ariana Nye, Michael Othites, Suchi Patel, Mia Pisano, Morgan Pisula, Emma Price, Kylee Rubin, Megan Skurcenski, Alayna Winter, Tyler Wittmann, Randi Jo Woloszyn and Braden Zeigler.
Senior Peer Leaders: Olivia Conaway, Ashley DeCarbo, Emilee Fedrizzi, Olivia Hooks, Michael Othites, Mia Pisano, Morgan Pisula and Kylee Rubin.
Any sophomore, junior or senior who received high honor and honor roll for the whole year was recognized as well.
