A Shenango High School sophomore has been named a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders.
Representing Pennsylvania, Megan Skurcenski will join students from across the country for the two-day, honors-only event for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. Megan was chosen based on her academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.
Originally an in-person event when it was launched in 2014, the congress will be virtual this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Asked what inspired her to go into the medical field, Megan responded that for years, she had watched her older sister go in and out of hospitals with a rare, autoimmune disorder that more than once left her on the edge of death.
“Nonetheless, she is still alive due to many incredible doctors,” Megan said. “I want to help others similar to my sister. Through the medical field, I can accomplish that goal.”
She credits the teachers, staff and students at Shenango with being “highly encouraging” to her.
Megan’s mother, Cathy M. King, said she has realized since Megan’s Career Day in kindergarten that her daughter was going to be a doctor.
“She went in my closet and put my scrubs, lab coat and stethoscope on and asked me to to help make them fit,” King said.
“I asked her why she was wearing that, and she said with a huge smile on her face, ‘I’m going to be a doctor when I grow up.’ “
Not long after, King said, Megan also shared her dream with her sister’s specialist, Dr. Mark Gorman at Boston Children’s Hospital, telling him that when she she grew up, “I’m going to help you save all these kids.”
As a first-grader, King added, Megan was already searching the internet to find the top medical schools, saying that she needed to attend the best school to help save all the sick kids.
“From that moment on,” King said, “she has said, ‘I’m going to Harvard Medical School.’”
Megan attended grades 5-7 in the New Castle Area School District and skipped eighth grade before transferring to Shenango, where she is a member of National Honor Society, the Academic Games Cub, the marching, pep and concert bands, the concert choir, the Safe Club and the Drama Club.
At the congress, Megan and other attendees will hear Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science winners talk about leading medical research, receive advice from Ivy League and top medical schools on what to expect in medical school, witness stories of patients who are living medical miracles, draw inspiration from fellow teen medical science prodigies and learn about cutting-edge advances that the future in medicine and medical technology will see.
