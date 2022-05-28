The Shenango High School guidance office recently had its annual senior awards program to honor achievements for the 2021-2022 school year. The program was organized by high school counselor Julia Cavalier.
Scholarships awarded included: Tri County Athletic Excellence, Joshua Bruce and Riley Bruce; Paul Angelucci Memorial Scholarship, Adam Bryant and Emily Esposito; Angelucci runner-up awards, Audrey Angelucci, Joshua Bruce, Riley Bruce, Sophia Bupp, Trinity Kohnen and Angelina Melillo; Jack Butz Humanitarian finalist, Riley Bruce; Allena Clingensmith Memorial Scholarship, Samantha Daugherty; Lawrence County PSEA nominee, Emily Esposito; Shenango Area Education Association, Riley Bruce; Shenango Community Education Foundation, Audrey Angelucci, Rhiannon Boone, Riley Bruce, Adam Bryant, Sophia Bupp, Emily Esposito, Angelina Melillo, Preston Schry and Hannah Zeigler; and Lawrence County Counselors’ Association, Madison Deal.
Departmental awards included: STEAM Award, Michael Kightlinger and Brandon Stuck; English Award, Sophia Bupp; Science, Social Studies and Mathematics Awards, Riley Bruce; Spanish Award, Hannah Yeykal; Instrumental Music, Sophia Bupp and Cole Sickafuse; Choral Music Award, Joshua Bruce and Emily Esposito; Art Award, Isabella Fellion; and STAT Award, Dylan Clark.
Administrative awards included: Six-Year High Honor Roll, Riley Bruce, Emma Callahan, and Hannah Yeykal; Six-Year Honor Roll, Joshua Bruce, Adam Bryant, Sophia Bupp, Matthew Chapnell, Emily Dottle, Emily Esposito, Laana Hassan, Anthony Mancino, Aryssa Peters, Kassidy Peters and Preston Schry; Anthony A. Venturella Citizenship Award, Riley Bruce; Conrad J. Palumbo Leadership Award, Emily Esposito; 11th Grade Citizenship Award, Emilee Fedrizzi; and 10th Grade Citizenship Award, Maria Bryant.
Other recognitions included:
Students who passed senior projects with distinction: Audrey Angelucci, Joshua Bruce, Riley Bruce, Ashlyn Bruno, Adam Bryant, Sophia Bupp, Emma Callahan, Santino Campoli, Madison Deal, Madison Dickens, Emily Dottle, Emily Esposito, Laana Hassan, Rhyann Kelly, Trinity Kohnen, Chris Lennon, Anthony Mancino, Angelina Melillo, AnaBella Pagley, William Patton, Mackenzie Perretti, Aryssa Peters, Kassidy Peters, Owen Reiter and Hannah Yeykal.
Senior Peer Leaders: Joshua Bruce, Riley Bruce, Sophia Bupp, Matthew Chapnell, Emily Esposito, Trinity Kohnen, Makenzie Perretti, Dalton Peters, Kassidy Peters, Preston Schry and Brandon Stuck.
In addition, any sophomore, junior or senior who received honor or high honor roll for the whole year was recognized.
