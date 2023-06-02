Shenango Area High School’s graduation ceremony will be at 7 p.m. June 2 at the school.
Commencement speakers are Megan Skurcenski, Olivia Conaway and Olivia Hooks.
Baccalaureate, a student-organized event, took place at 7 p.m. June 1 at the school.
Valedictorian is Megan Skurcenski, daughter of Darren Skurcenski and Cathy King, and salutatorian is Olivia Conaway, daughter of Ben and Kim Conaway.
Shenango’s prom was May 19 at Shakespeare’s. A senior recognition program took place May 24.
Members of the Shenango Class of 2023 are: Scarlet Balogh, Jadyn Barker, Rylee Barron, Natalie Bell, Hannah Benedetto, Austin Bintrim, Vanessa Booher, Josephine Buckel, Carley Bullock, Angelena Butchelle, Zachary Chrobak, Brendan Clarke, Olivia Conaway, Arabella Cook, Kassidy Cutchall, Nicholas Dando, Braeden D’Angelo, Ashley DeCarbo, Andrew Demko, Angalina DePaolo, Jordyn DeSalvo, James Dong, Kaydence Easley, Emilee Fedrizzi, Marissa Frierson,
Betzaida Garcia, Antonio George, Julia George, Shawn Gould, Logan Hassan, Joseph Hasson, Zachary Herb, Hunter Hohn, Olivia Hooks, Madison Iwanejko, Connor Jeffcoat, Bella Jones, Carter Kays, Michael Kightlinger, Daniel Klein, Ellia Kretz, Jaidyn Latcheran, Michael Leitera, Kyle Lenhart, Hunter Lively, McKenna Lutton, Reagan Maxwell, Natalie McClean, Trinity McCommons, Camden McGrath, Molly Medvit, Charles Miller, Hayden Morgan, Janie Natale, Ariana Nye,
Michael Othites, Nathan Pallerino, Suchi Patel, Mia Pisano, Morgan Pisula, Gage Ponziani, Emma Price, Breanna Raybuck, Mariah Richard, Karyssa Robertson, Kylee Rubin, Kaylee Savage, Garrett Shaffer, Megan Skurcenski, Reagan Smith, Ryan Stafford, Sarah Tabish, Robert Terpilowski, Tucker Tillia, Tyler Valenti, Kalina Wajler, Adam Weaver, Alayna Winter, Tyler Wittmann, Randi Woloszyn and Braden Zeigler.
