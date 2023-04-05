Mohamad Khalaifa is the recipient of the 2022 Bruce Scholarship.
A 2018 graduate of Shenango High School, he was also a 2021 recipient of the J. Howard and Elizabeth M. Bruce Scholarship. Members of the Bruce family presented the scholarship award of $2,500.
The son of Nader and Jamalat Khalaifa, Khalaifa attends Slippery Rock University majoring in psychology with minors in statistics, mathematics and computer science. At SRU, he participated in the Honors College and served as president, was a department of psychology teaching assistant, Student Government Association senator, Psi/Chi/Psychology Club member, research lab assistant and research conference mentor.
Khalaifa was on the dean’s list, took part in the Big Ten Academic Alliance’s Summer Research Program, received the SRU Psychology Student Scholar Award, was a 2022 SRU Outstanding Student in Research, Scholarship and Creativity Activity in Science nominee.
While at Shenango, Khalaifa was a member of the marching band, choir, drama club, school musical, academic games, Spanish Club and National Honor Society. He also was on honor roll, passed his senior project with distinction, had perfect attendance and was student of the month.
The Bruce Scholarship has awarded $67,500 in scholarship money since it was founded in 1997 in memory of the late J. Howard Bruce, founder of Bruce and Merrilees Electric Company and Brady’s Bend Corporation.
Recipients must be graduates of Shenango and have completed at least one year of higher education.
Qualifications also include academic performance in a field of science, community service and a dedication to the ideals of free enterprise.
Next year’s scholarship applications are available at the Shenango High School office or at www.shenangoschools.org and are due by May 31.
