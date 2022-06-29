New Castle native Matthew P. Bruno was promoted from lieutenant colonel to colonel in the United State Space Force during a June 1 ceremony at the Pentagon.
Bruno is the chief, warfighter integration, partnerships and integration division, directorate of intelligence, headquarters United States Space Force, Pentagon. He assists and advises the director of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance with integration and engagement efforts to define and refine advanced sensing integration within the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense and the intelligence community to spur joint operations.
Bruno recently served as the deputy geospatial-intelligence mission manager/Eurasia for the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency in Springfield, Virginia. He was responsible for aligning, integrating and driving operations missions, disciplines and organizations to achieve U.S. defense and national objectives.
A 1991 graduate of Shenango High School, he earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Gannon University in 1995 and a master’s in social sciences from Edinboro University in 1997. In 2001, he earned his Air Force officer commission through the United States Air Force Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.
Bruno is an intelligence officer and certified political affairs specialist. In May 2021, he was competitively selected and approved for transfer to the United States Space Force.
In addition, Bruno was recently selected for reassignment to a division leadership position at the United States Space Force’s Space Readiness and Training Command (STARCOM). STARCOM prepares every Space Force Guardian, develops space capabilities and delivers warfighting solutions.
In July, he and his family will relocate to Colorado Springs, Colorado. Bruno and his wife, Sarah, are the parents of four children, Mark, Sean, Luke and Zoey.
He is the son of Judith and Paul E. Bruno Jr. of 1402 Old Princeton Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.