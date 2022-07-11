The Shenango Area School District is requesting families who are now residing in the district and need to enroll a student or students to contact the schools as soon as possible for information.
For students entering kindergarten through grade six, contact Carol Boughter at Shenango Elementary School, (724) 658-5566, ext. 3555. Those with students entering seventh through 12th grade should contact Kim Conaway at the high school at (724) 658-5537, ext. 3002. Calls should be made between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
Resident families should be prepared to provide the following information to complete the enrollment process: completed enrollment packet for each student; birth certificate for each student; current immunization record for each student; and three current proofs of residency, which may include a photo identification, car insurance, car registration, bank statement, formal lease/rental agreement and/or utility bills.
