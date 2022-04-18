The Shenango High School Class of 1972 will have its 50th reunion from 6 to 11 p.m. July 1 at Medure’s Catering.
Contact Jim Martin at (240) 731-6899 or jamesmartin60@gmail.com for registration information.
Periods of rain and snow. High around 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Rain early...remaining cloudy with snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.
Updated: April 18, 2022 @ 10:42 am
The Shenango High School Class of 1972 will have its 50th reunion from 6 to 11 p.m. July 1 at Medure’s Catering.
Story continues below video
Contact Jim Martin at (240) 731-6899 or jamesmartin60@gmail.com for registration information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.