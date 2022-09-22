SHENANGO
Jordyn DeSalvo was crowned Shenango High School’s 2022 homecoming queen.
She is the daughter of Steve and Angie DeSalvo and has a brother, Niko, and a sister, Brianna.
Her school activities are varsity cheer captain, former president and current vice president of Students Helping Students, drama club, concert choir, mixed and tremble chamber singers and mentor for fifth- and sixth-grade cheerleaders. Outside of school, she works at Cedars restaurant and teaches tumbling at Natalie’s Cheer and Tumble.
After graduation, Jordyn plans to attend college to pursue a career in radiologic technology.
She was escorted by Hunter J. Hohn, son of Timothy and Phoebe Hohn.
WILMINGTON
Wilmington Area High School will crown this year’s homecoming queen during the Sept. 23 football game.
Last year’s queen, Rachel Lego, will be present to crown the new queen.
The members of the 2022 homecoming court are Annalee Gardner, Chloe Krarup, Ava Shearer, Kinsley Shimrack, Mia Taylor, Jayla Telesz and Hannah Wilson.
The homecoming dance will be Sept. 24 at the Crane Room.
