The Grove City Area Historical Society and Museum, 111 College Ave., is featuring a shared exhibit of rare Shenango China pieces on loan from the Lawrence County Historical Society.
This exhibit is available for viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays and noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays until mid-December. Admission is free.
In May 2022, Grove City’s historical society joined the Western PA Historical Coalition, a multi-county organization whose 15 participants include preservation groups from Mercer, Butler, Beaver and Lawrence counties. Participants have an opportunity to share ideas, contacts, research and collections and, in only a little more than one year, many projects have developed from the resources of this group of volunteers.
On display is a collection of pieces produced by New Castle’s Shenango China Corp. Although known to locals as simply “the pottery,” this company, which started in 1901 and lasted through eight mergers with other companies until it closed in 1991, provided table service pieces to kings and queens as well as many U.S. presidents. In its heyday, Shenango China produced wares for Theodore Haviland China Co. of France and Rosenthal China of Germany.
While the Grove City group displays wares from “the pottery,” the Lawrence County Historical Society is displaying a collection of hammered aluminum pieces/hammered aluminum jewelry borrowed from the extensive collection housed in Grove City’s John Sample Decorative Aluminum Heritage Center room. Included are representative pieces from all seven of the local aluminum craftsmen.
