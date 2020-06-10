The Shenango Area School Board adopted the district’s 2020-2021 general fund budget Monday night.
The budget totals $19,172,84, which is a $54,860 decrease from the preliminary budget approved during the board’s May 11 meeting.
It is a $357,140 increase over the 2019-2020 budget.
An estimated $660,000 deficit in the general fund was budgeted as well.
The preliminary 2020-2021 general fund budget totaled $19,227,701.
Bids for the district’s indoor sports complex were opened prior to the meeting.
The project total came to $4,753,586 after combining the lowest submitted bids for general contracting, HVAC, plumbing and fire protection and electrical, as well as services provided by HHSDR Architects.
The total is comprised of:
•$3,150,993 submitted by GEM Building Contractors & Devlopers, Inc. of New Castle for general trades
•$414,000 submitted by Hranic Sheetmetal of Uniontown for HVAC
•$228,105 submitted by D.J. Hannon & Sons Inc. of New Castle for plumbing and fire protection
•$392,000 submitted by Penn Ohio Electrical Company of Masury, Ohio for electrical
The remaining total — $568,488 — went to such items as design and engineering, a stormwater management plan and a building code plan review and permit.
Superintendent Michael Schreck said the total came in under what was projected in March at $5,160,972.
All of the submitted bids will now go to a board committee before a vote to accept them is scheduled in July. If the bid is awarded in July, construction would commence in August for an anticipated completion on Aug. 2, 2021.
The indoor facility, according to a presentation Schreck made last August, will feature a batting cage, weight room, track, volleyball/basketball court and football/soccer turf field.
The board previously awarded a bid to FieldTurf of Florida in September 2019 to complete the outdoor turf field portion of the project for an estimated $1,207,190.33
In other news:
•Cyber/ISS and elementary STEAM/library teacher positions were created beginning this coming school year.
•Jacalyn Lash was hired as a cyber/ISS teacher.
•Erin Betts was hired a custodian.
•Ray Alexander was hired as the golf head coach.
•Anna Beech’s resignation as a school psychologist was approved.
•Cafeteria meal prices for this coming school year were approved: Elementary breakfast $1.25, high school breakfast $1.50, elementary lunch $2, high school l unch $2.25, adult lunch $3.50 and milk 40 cents. There is no change from the previous school year.
