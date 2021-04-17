'She was a beacon of light': Community remembers leader

Community service means giving of oneself to help others.
The numbers are likely in the thousands of people whose lives Barbara M. Robinson-Parshall touched in various capacities throughout her life — those stricken with cancer through her work as executive director of the American Cancer Society, the underprivileged, dispirited and homeless through her work alongside her second husband, Tom Robinson, at the City Rescue Mission, and the desperate and dejected who sought a voice of solace over the phone through the 24-hour Contact EARS hotline.
She also touched many people with brightness by selling them flowers when she worked at Butz Flowers in the earlier years of her career, and her sparkling personality no doubt brought sunshine to many seniors whose homes she visited to deliver lunches and dinners for Meals on Wheels.
And while many of the younger generation may not remember her, Barb left a permanent impression on anyone she met and distinct footprints in the decades of work she did for New Castle and Lawrence County.
Barb was the daughter of Richard and Marjorie (Paden) Marquis, and the older sister of Robert Marquis of New Castle.
Her traits of grace, beauty and integrity followed her throughout her life, from her youth as a New Castle High School cheerleader, and as a majorette and homecoming queen her freshman year at Slippery Rock State Teachers College in the early 1950s.
Her life became busy raising her three children, but she found time for work and volunteering for so many organizations, including First Presbyterian Church, where she was a member and taught Sunday school, served on various boards and organized its downtown Lenten luncheon. She also was a volunteer for the Unity Breakfast in New Castle.
Barb was first married to J. Robert Reiber, now deceased. She married Thomas J. Robinson on Valentine’s Day 1979 and they worked together serving in the ministry of the City Rescue Mission where she was its public relations director. Robinson died Oct. 25, 2005. Then three years later, on Oct. 3, 2008, she married Arthur Parshall, a former classmate whom she encountered after many years, at their New Castle Class of 1949 reunion.
Barb spent a lot of time with Arthur at his Arizona home during their years of marriage, and they lived part-time in Neshannock Township. They were in Neshannock Township when she developed serious health issues she did not overcome. She died peacefully on Easter Sunday at age 89.
In her early adult years, she attended Slippery Rock to become an educator, and she taught at the New Castle Business College from 1964 to 1974. She had worked as a sales associate for Butz Flowers for many years.
Around 1975 she was named executive director of the American Cancer Society in Lawrence County, an 11-year career that she branded even after she retired in 1986 as she continued to encourage cancer patients as she walked that road herself.
One person she touched in a special way was Faith Hassan of New Castle, who had undergone major surgery nearly 50 years ago at the Cleveland Clinic. When Faith returned home from the hospital, she walked into the American Cancer Society office on Mercer Street looking for help and support, but Barb put her to work as a volunteer.
“She put me in a little room and made me address all these envelopes,” Hassan said, and they became instant friends. “You could just walk in there and sit and talk to her, and you felt relief when you left there.”
Barb then appointed Faith as chairwoman of Daffodil Days, an annual flower and teddy bear sale that raised funds for the cancer society’s cause.
She also persuaded Faith to speak to groups about her surgery, “and I wanted to do it because she made you feel like you wanted to do those things for her,” Faith said. “She would involve me in things and she made me feel like I was somebody special.
“She had a heart of gold and was so enthusiastic that you wanted to do things to help her. She was just so wonderful,” Faith said, adding, “Those were some of the best times of my life. She made everything fun.”
“She was a beacon of light,” said United Way executive director Gayle Young, who went through a bout of breast cancer about 18 years ago and gleaned support from Barb during that tough time.
Barb had retired from the cancer society then, but, having had cancer herself, she still counseled Gayle through the whole process, reassuring her that she would get through it.
“She sent me get well cards every month when I was going through treatment,” Gayle said. “She was an encourager. She was an influencer.”
When Barb retired from the agency and her husband, Tom, retired as vice president of Citizens Bank, which became Mellon Bank, they volunteered together at the City Rescue Mission in New Castle and at New Castle’s YMCA.
Barb and Tom Robinson were co-recipients of the Jack Butz Humanitarian Award in 2004 for their countless hours of volunteerism and involvement in the community and in their church.
“She was a wonderful asset to the community,” commented Dale Perelman, who knew her from his affiliation with the YMCA.
The Robinsons and the Perelmans —Dale and his wife, Michele — were the only couple recipients of the Jack Butz award.
“She was an admired citizen of the community,” Dale said of Barb. “She was a grande dame of New Castle and well respected. It’s difficult to replace someone who had so much love in her heart for the community. She will be sadly missed.”
“I loved her, really,” Hassan said, reflecting on their friendship. “My relationship with her was so special, and I can always say wonderful, wonderful things about her.”
“She passed a little bit of her light on to everyone else,” Young added.
