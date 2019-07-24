Sharon Regional Medical Center, a part of Steward Health Care, is welcoming four new medical specialists to the medical staff and to Steward Medical Group.
The addition of these specialists expands access to treatment for patients who need cardiothoracic surgery, general surgery, urology and hematology and oncology care.
“Caring for the members of our region is a privilege, and we are excited to continue to recruit both primary care and specialists to expand access to those services for patients in Mercer and Lawrence counties,” said Joseph Hugar, president of Sharon Regional Medical Center. “We look forward to helping our residents and neighbors with all their medical needs and being a resource for them and their loved ones.”
The new specialists include:
•Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist. Dr. Randy K. Metcalf is board certified in Cardiothoracic Surgery and General Surgery has specialized clinical training in both cardiothoracic and cardiovascular surgery.
Metcalf completed his fellowship in Cardiothoracic Surgery from Harvard University/New England Deaconess Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts and a Vascular Surgery fellowship from the University of Colorado in Denver, Colorado. In addition, Metcalf completed a residency in cardiothoracic surgery from the Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Cleveland, Ohio. He earned his medical degree at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center in Houston, Texas. Metcalf is seeing patients at the Steward Cardiothoracic Specialist’s office on the second floor of Sharon Regional Medical Center located at 740 E. State St., Sharon. Appointments may be scheduled by calling (724) 983-7200.
•General Surgical Specialist. Dr. Charles Winans is board-certified in General Surgery and has specialized training in general surgery, the treatment of digestive diseases, and organ transplantation.
The hiring of Winans enhances the high-quality surgical care provided in the region. Winans completed both a fellowship and residency at University of Chicago Hospitals in Chicago, Illinois. He earned his medical degree at Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut. Winans is accepting new patients at Steward General Surgery Specialists located at 2425 Garden Way, Suite 101, in Hermitage. Appointments may be scheduled by calling the practice at (724) 981-0630.
•Urology Specialist. Dr. Gina M. Rooker is board-certified in Urology and Female Pelvic and Reconstructive Surgery and has specialized clinical training in treating general urology conditions as well as special interest in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery.
Rooker completed her fellowship at the University of Missouri in Kansas City, Missouri. She earned her medical degree at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Rooker is seeing patients at the Steward Urology Specialists office located at 2395 Garden Way in Hermitage. She is accepting new patients and appointments may be scheduled by calling (724) 347-1861.
•Hematology/Oncology Specialist. Dr. Vaibhav Verma is board-certified in Medical Oncology, Hematology, and Internal Medicine and has a specialized training in treating conditions related to adult cancers.
Verma completed a fellowship in Hematology/Oncology at SUNY Downstate, State University of New York in Brooklyn, New York. He earned his medical degree at Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College Himachal Predesh University in Tanda, India. Verma is accepting new patients at the Cancer Care Center at Sharon Regional located at 2320 Highland Road in Hermitage.
The Cancer Care Center at Sharon Regional offers comprehensive cancer care services in one centralized, convenient location in Hermitage. Offering radiation oncology, medical oncology, and cancer support services, the Cancer Care Center provides a “non-clinical, patient-friendly” setting for patients and their family members to access the highest quality cancer treatment services available within a comfortable location close to where they live. As a Joint Commission accredited center, the Cancer Care Center is committed to caring for adults with a cancer diagnosis to ensure the best possible treatment plan to best regain health and quality of life. Appointments may be scheduled by calling (724) 983-5900.
“We are proud to have these medical specialists join our care team at Steward Medical Group,” said Michael Callum, MD, president of Steward Medical Group. “Our patients will benefit from their range of skills and expertise, as well as their commitment to providing care in our communities.”
Sharon Regional and Steward Medical Group practices accept most insurances, including UPMC Health Plan and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. Patients interested in scheduling appointments should call prior to their appointment to confirm that their health plan and network are accepted.
