BY THE (SHARON) HERALD
SHARON – Steward Health Care selected a hospital administrator with experience throughout western Pennsylvania as Sharon Regional Medical Center’s new president.
Robert Rogalski will be the new president for Sharon Regional. He served more than 25 years in the healthcare industry, most recently for more than 10 years as CEO of the non-profit Excela Health System in Westmoreland County. Prior to that he held leadership posts at Allegheny General Hospital and UPMC.
“I look forward to the opportunity to lead Sharon Regional Medical Center and its dedicated team of physicians, nurses and support teams,” Rogalski said in a news release.
Rogalski received a bachelor’s degree from St. Vincent College in Latrobe, and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law.
He will oversee the for-profit Sharon Regional, a 184-bed hospital system owned Steward Health Care based in Dallas. With 1,050 employees, Sharon Regional was Mercer County’s top employer in fourth quarter 2019, the most recent ranking available from the state Department of Labor and Industry.
Sharon Regional has 19 satellite centers throughout the region and offers a number of specialized services including a heart and vascular center, emergency heart attack/stroke treatment, cancer care, orthopedics/sports medicine, a women’s center, accredited bariatric center and a breast care center.
Rogalski replaces Joe Hugar, who left Sharon Regional in November.
“We are excited to welcome a leader of Bob’s caliber to the Sharon Regional family,” said John Pierro, north region chief operating officer for Steward Health Care.
