Seventeen local teens will compete Saturday for the title of 2022 Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman,

The event, sponsored y the Lawrence County Junior Miss Scholarship Program, starts at 6 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Cathedral. Tickets will be on sale at the door.

Zoe Ondako, 2021 Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman, will co-host the event, along with mistress of ceremonies Elissa Houk Cowher, 2009 Pennsylvania and Lawrence County Junior Miss.

Rosanne C. Palladino is the program chairperson. Jamilyn Maiorano Lemmon is the choreographer.

The candidates, in alphabetical order, are:

Name: Natalie Beth Alfera

School: Laurel

Parents: Jason and Anna Alfera

College plans, career goal: West Virginia University, higher education and/or orchestral musician

Talent: Piano presentation of “The First Movement of Piano Concerto in A Minor” by Edward Greig

 

Name: Taylor Nicole Anderson

School: New Castle

Parents: Joe and Jenny Anderson

College plans, career goal: Undecided

Talent: Contemporary dance presentation to “Banks” by the band NEEDTOBREATHE

 

Name: Alivia Susan Bailey

School: Mohawk

Parents: Justin and Molly Javins

College plans, career goal: Indiana University of Pennsylvania, major in sports medicine, minor in business

Talent: Twirling to “What I Like About You”

 

Name: Madysen Eleise Bailey

School: Mohawk

Parents: George and Teri Bailey

College plans, career goal: University of Akron, pediatric nurse

Talent: Twirling to a Fergie remix

 

Name: Laura Danielle Bowden

School: Laurel

Parents: Donald and Pamela Bowden

College plans, career goal: School undecided; music therapist and performer

Talent: Flute presentation of “Flight of the Bumblebee”

Name: Emily Marie Carter

School: New Castle

Parents: Heather Carter

College plans, career goal: Ohio State University, actuarial science and computer science

Talent: Trumpet presentation of “America the Beautiful”

 

Name: Katelynn Nicole DeBourelando

School: New Castle

Parents: Alicia DeBourelando and Shane Kaylor

College plans, career goal: University of Pennsylvania, education (history teacher)

Talent: Flag routine to “Bravi Tutti Voi”

 

Name: Emily Kate Esposito

School: Shenango

Parents: Robert and Christine Esposito

College plans, career goal: Grove City College, education

Talent: Vocal presentation to “If I Were a Bell” from the musical “Guys and Dolls” 

 

Name: Elysia Maria Fabian

School: Laurel

Parents: Christopher and Debra Fabian

College plans, career goal: Harvard University, law

Talent: Vocal presentation of “Turn Back, O Man” from the musical “Godspell”

 

Name: Amiliana Mynae Ford

School: New Caste

Parents: Marquita Ford

College plans, career goal: Howard University or New York University, children’s therapist

Talent: Vocal presentation of “Opportunity” from Jamie Foxx’s “Annie”

 

Name: Madalyn Faith Gorgacz

School: Union

Parents: Brian and Wendy Gorgacz

College plans, career goal: Youngstown State University, major in psychology

Talent: Lyrical dance presentation to “Find Your Wings”

 

Name: Kasaundra Ann Harvey

School: Laurel

Parents: William and Krista Harvey

College plans, career goal: Slippery Rock University, physician’s assistant and minor in dance

Talent: Ballet variation on pointe to “The Pharoah’s Daughter Ballet”

 

Name: Gina Marie King

School: Mohawk

Parents: Brian and LuAnn King

College plans, career goal: University of Maryland, federal agent

Talent: Gymnastics presentation to “Gonna Fly Now” from the movie “Rocky”

 

 

Name: Angelina Rochelle Melillo

School: Shenango

Parents: Mark and Lori Melillo

College plans, career goal: University of Pittsburgh, major in biochemistry

Talent: Twirling to “Cryin’”

 

Name: Nevada Rae Pacifico

School: Laurel

Parents: Dave and Billie Joe Pacifico

College plans, career goal: School undecided; communications/education

Talent: Vocal presentation of “I Dreamed a Dream” from “Les MIserables”

 

Name: Montana Harley Pastore

School: New Castle

Parents: JoEllen Thomas and Jason Pastore

College plans, career goal: Point Park University, dance

Talent: Ballet variation to “Kitri Wedding Variation” from Act III of “Don Quixote”

 

Name: Abagale Yvonne Stone

School: Laurel

Parents: Frank and Delores Stone

College plans, career goal: University of Pittsburgh, medical

Talent: Dance presentation to “Higher Love” by Whitney Houston

