Seventeen local teens will compete Saturday for the title of 2022 Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman,
The event, sponsored y the Lawrence County Junior Miss Scholarship Program, starts at 6 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Cathedral. Tickets will be on sale at the door.
Zoe Ondako, 2021 Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman, will co-host the event, along with mistress of ceremonies Elissa Houk Cowher, 2009 Pennsylvania and Lawrence County Junior Miss.
Rosanne C. Palladino is the program chairperson. Jamilyn Maiorano Lemmon is the choreographer.
The candidates, in alphabetical order, are:
Name: Natalie Beth Alfera
School: Laurel
Parents: Jason and Anna Alfera
College plans, career goal: West Virginia University, higher education and/or orchestral musician
Talent: Piano presentation of “The First Movement of Piano Concerto in A Minor” by Edward Greig
Name: Taylor Nicole Anderson
School: New Castle
Parents: Joe and Jenny Anderson
College plans, career goal: Undecided
Talent: Contemporary dance presentation to “Banks” by the band NEEDTOBREATHE
Name: Alivia Susan Bailey
School: Mohawk
Parents: Justin and Molly Javins
College plans, career goal: Indiana University of Pennsylvania, major in sports medicine, minor in business
Talent: Twirling to “What I Like About You”
Name: Madysen Eleise Bailey
School: Mohawk
Parents: George and Teri Bailey
College plans, career goal: University of Akron, pediatric nurse
Talent: Twirling to a Fergie remix
Name: Laura Danielle Bowden
School: Laurel
Parents: Donald and Pamela Bowden
College plans, career goal: School undecided; music therapist and performer
Talent: Flute presentation of “Flight of the Bumblebee”
Name: Emily Marie Carter
School: New Castle
Parents: Heather Carter
College plans, career goal: Ohio State University, actuarial science and computer science
Talent: Trumpet presentation of “America the Beautiful”
Name: Katelynn Nicole DeBourelando
School: New Castle
Parents: Alicia DeBourelando and Shane Kaylor
College plans, career goal: University of Pennsylvania, education (history teacher)
Talent: Flag routine to “Bravi Tutti Voi”
Name: Emily Kate Esposito
School: Shenango
Parents: Robert and Christine Esposito
College plans, career goal: Grove City College, education
Talent: Vocal presentation to “If I Were a Bell” from the musical “Guys and Dolls”
Name: Elysia Maria Fabian
School: Laurel
Parents: Christopher and Debra Fabian
College plans, career goal: Harvard University, law
Talent: Vocal presentation of “Turn Back, O Man” from the musical “Godspell”
Name: Amiliana Mynae Ford
School: New Caste
Parents: Marquita Ford
College plans, career goal: Howard University or New York University, children’s therapist
Talent: Vocal presentation of “Opportunity” from Jamie Foxx’s “Annie”
Name: Madalyn Faith Gorgacz
School: Union
Parents: Brian and Wendy Gorgacz
College plans, career goal: Youngstown State University, major in psychology
Talent: Lyrical dance presentation to “Find Your Wings”
Name: Kasaundra Ann Harvey
School: Laurel
Parents: William and Krista Harvey
College plans, career goal: Slippery Rock University, physician’s assistant and minor in dance
Talent: Ballet variation on pointe to “The Pharoah’s Daughter Ballet”
Name: Gina Marie King
School: Mohawk
Parents: Brian and LuAnn King
College plans, career goal: University of Maryland, federal agent
Talent: Gymnastics presentation to “Gonna Fly Now” from the movie “Rocky”
Name: Angelina Rochelle Melillo
School: Shenango
Parents: Mark and Lori Melillo
College plans, career goal: University of Pittsburgh, major in biochemistry
Talent: Twirling to “Cryin’”
Name: Nevada Rae Pacifico
School: Laurel
Parents: Dave and Billie Joe Pacifico
College plans, career goal: School undecided; communications/education
Talent: Vocal presentation of “I Dreamed a Dream” from “Les MIserables”
Name: Montana Harley Pastore
School: New Castle
Parents: JoEllen Thomas and Jason Pastore
College plans, career goal: Point Park University, dance
Talent: Ballet variation to “Kitri Wedding Variation” from Act III of “Don Quixote”
Name: Abagale Yvonne Stone
School: Laurel
Parents: Frank and Delores Stone
College plans, career goal: University of Pittsburgh, medical
Talent: Dance presentation to “Higher Love” by Whitney Houston
