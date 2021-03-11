Local pastor/evangelist Randy Crum will lead a time of worship that will celebrate “rising out of the darkness of COVID-19.”
The “Resurrection Celebration” is scheduled for 7 to 8:30 p.m. April 9 at the former Epworth United Methodist Church, 805 E. Washington St.
In addition to a message by Crum, director of Vision Ministries of Lawrence County, the service will include the praise and worship team 3-Sixteen and T.H.E. Drama Team presenting “Rise from Darkness.”
A free-will offering will be taken and CDC requirements regarding masks and social distancing will be observed.
For more information, call (724) 730-1234.
