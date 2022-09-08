New Castle
The New Castle Public Library’s board of trustees, the library’s governing board, will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19.
Friends of the New Castle Public Library is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to promoting, supporting and advocating for the library. The group operates the Book Cellar and new members are always welcome. Dues are $10 per year. For September, the theme for the Book Cellar display table will be “You’re never too old to learn.” The table will feature literary classics, plus an assortment of magazines from decades past.
The library has a new evening book club, which will meet the first Tuesday of the month. Choose Your Own Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 4. Participants will discuss multiple books, such as what they are reading lately. Get suggestions for other books you may enjoy and meet new people. For more information, email msmith@ncdlc.org or call (724) 658-6659.
Movie night is moving back to Wednesdays. All movies start at 6 p.m. September movies are “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” Sept. 14; “American Underdog,” Sept. 21; and “Cry Macho,” Sept. 28.
The library is hosting a Google webinar, Digital Skills for Everyday Tasks, from 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 4 that can be accessed from home. The webinar will cover how to manage work and life tasks using Google tools to boost your productivity. The library is hosting this webinar in partnership with Pennsylvania CareerLink and Adult Literacy of Lawrence County. Register online at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2629103151311263503
Beatnik Café is at 6 p.m. Sept. 12. Enjoy local music and entertainment in an open-mic environment. If you are interested in a spot or performing at Beatnik in future months, call Sharon at (724) 658-6659, ext. 111.
The Library Stitchers meet at noon the first and third Friday each month for sewing and quilting. Every skill level is welcome.
Join like-minded adult fans of anime at Fandom 18+ from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 19.
Check out magazines on Libby. The library’s Libby app by Overdrive has been expanded to include magazines. More than 3,000 titles are available in multiple languages. Download the Lippy app or visit lamb.overdrive.com. Call or visit the library with any questions.
Virtual Storytimes are at 10 a.m. Check www.ncdlc.org for Zoom connection.
Pre-K Library Explorers Outdoors is a hands-on learning experience for children ages 3 to 6. Participants will explore a book or two and then take part in STEAM activities that enhance the books. Sessions are at 11 a.m. at Pearson Park on Sept. 13 and Shenango Park on Sept. 27.
Mother Goose Storytime meets at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. WeeBuild immediately follows for socialization and constructive play.
Storytime at the Amphitheater in New Wilmington is a moment for individuals to enjoy the outdoors at New Wilmington’s new amphitheater in the borough. These storytimes are hosted in collaboration with the Fresh Marketplace at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays.
Pokémon Club, a teen-led club for teens and younger Pokémon fans, meets at 4 p.m. Tuesdays.
Writing Club is geared towards upper elementary students through teens. The group aims to inspire creativity and encourage getting one’s thoughts and experiences down on paper. Meets at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 and 28.
Join our Discord. If you’re a member of the Pokémon Club or if you want to chat about your favorite books or fandoms, just let us know at bit.ly/3oN9ala.
Afterschool STEAM with different stations for hands-on learning will be at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 8 and 22.
Talk Like a Pirate Day will be all day Sept. 19. We want to see your best pirate outfits and hear your best pirate voices. Come and do activities with us or take one home. We will have a couple Pirate Tales playing after school and sea-shanties will be heard.
There will be a storytelling festival at Ewing Park from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 17.
The final Friday FUNday will be at 4 p.m. Sept. 30.
The Book Cellar sells used books, CDs, DVDs and other items. All proceeds benefit the New Castle Public Library. Book Cellar hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
F.D. Campbell
Friends of the Library is a group of individuals dedicated to fundraising and assisting the library in its functions. Their next meeting is at 9 a.m. Sept. 10 at the library, 209 Hillsville Road, Bessemer.
The board of trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Sept. 26 at the library.
The library will be celebrating National Sign Up for a Library Card Month during September. Anyone who doesn’t already have a library card at FDC can sign up for a new card and get their name entered for a chance to win a $10 Bath & Body Works gift card. Patrons who bring a new person in to get a new card can also be entered for a chance to win.
Mary M. Fabian from the Pennsylvania Bigfoot Research Team will deliver a presentation on bigfoot in Pennsylvania at 1 p.m. Sept. 10. RSVP online. Space is limited.
Adult craft night returns at 6 p.m. Sept. 20. This month’s project is a scarecrow wreath. Cost is $15 to cover supplies. Payment is required at sign up.
Tastes of Italy is the next part of the Exploring Your Heritage Through Cooking program co-sponsored with the Lawrence County Historical Society at 6 p.m. Sept. 25. Hosted by Wes Yeager, the program will feature a two-part session of learning to make your own pasta and sauce. See the library’s website for more information and reservations. Cost is $20 per participant.
Book Club meets at 3 p.m. Sept. 27. This month’s book is “Allie and Bea” by Catherine Ryn Hyde. Pick up a copy to join in on the discussion.
StoryTime with Mrs. Swanson returns soon. Check the website for dates and times.
In celebration of Hispanic Cultural Heritage Week, Taco Tuesday will be at 4 p.m. Sept. 13 with tacos and the viewing of the movie “COCO.” More information is available on the website.
Making maracas will be the project for kids’ night at 5 p.m. Sept. 15. RSVPs aren’t required, but preferred.
Ellwood City
Book group meetings at the Ellwood City Public Library include: Classics, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12; Twenty-Something, 7 p.m. Sept. 13; Afternoon, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19; Just You and Me, 6 p.m. Sept. 20; and Food 4 Thought, 3 p.m. Sept. 22.
A veterans’ outreach program takes place between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sept. 28.
A storytelling festival will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 17 in Ewing Park. Call (724) 758-6458 for more information.
Federated Library System
The Lawrence County Federated Library System Board will meet at 1 p.m. Sept. 12 in the director’s office at the New Castle Public Library.
Makers and Growers Farmers’ Market Outreach takes place Sept. 10 and 24 in the parking lot of Cascade Galleria. Outreach destinations will be visited by the outreach coordinator,contact director@ncdlc.org to participate in this program.
