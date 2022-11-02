At Mohawk, a system called Warrior P.R.I.D.E. was put into place five years ago. P.R.I.D.E. works to promote schoolwide positive behavior and reward students who are good examples of that.
Warrior P.R.I.D.E. (an acronym standing for personal responsibility, respect, integrity, determination and enthusiasm.) was introduced by Emily Billings, Mohawk’s coordinator of special education and psychological services,,and the core values were created in collaboration between many of the staff members.
P.R.I.D.E does many school and community endeavors to instill the P.R.I.D.E values. One of the most-popular traditions began started last year. Senior athletes,pass out their jerseys to staff members who have made a great impact on their time at Mohawk.
Luke Kuhn, varsity football captain, gave his jersey to Marie George, his fourth-grade teacher. “She encouraged me to play football,” Luke said.
Kindergarten teacher Karen Docchio shared, “ I was very surprised to see Jenna Barth at my door with her volleyball jersey! Kindergarten is a long time ago for a 12th grader. It made me feel a lot of pride inside that she considered me after all of these years.”
Chrissy DeVite, a chemistry teacher at Mohawk, said she was “surprised and honored” to be chosen by Ava (Nulph) and Devin (Barger). “It warms my heart to know that my efforts are appreciated and it reminds me why I do what I do. This tradition,gives students the opportunity to show their appreciation for the teachers that have influenced them in a positive way.”
Ariana Smiley, a varsity cheerleading captain and a varsity soccer player, gave her soccer jersey to Carrie Tomon, a fifth-grade science teacher.
“When I had her as a teacher, she always helped me and made sure I never hesitated to ask a question,” Ariana said, adding that she gave her cheer uniform to Carl Sockaci, one of the technology education class teachers. “He has a great personality and taught me things in welding that I never thought I’d need to know. He’s just overall a great teacher.”
Second-grade teacher Corey Best said that being the recipient of a student’s jersey reminds him of why he became a teacher.
“It is such an honor to be chosen by my former students as a, teacher who has impacted their lives,” Best said. “I cannot wait to see what the future holds for Jimmy (Nolfi), Brayden (Becker) and the rest of the graduating class of 2023.”
The goals of the P.R.I.D.E. system, according to Lisa Caughey, are “to encourage students to demonstrate the core values that not only will help them here at school, but will later help them as adults within the community.”
She also said that P.R.I.D.E. has shown a decrease in discipline referrals. The system works to show students good etiquette and take attention away from inappropriate behavior. Through this system, many students have been rewarded for their good behavior.
Caughey and the other organizers of P.R.I.D.E. have made it their goal to continue to hold events in the hopes of promoting positive behavior and making Mohawk a safe place for all students.
Warrior P.R.I.D.E. has rewarded both students and teachers.
The Monthly Mentor program was introduced to showcase deserving teachers for the positive impact they’ve had on their students. Students have been rewarded in different ways over the years, from locker surprises to different Mohawk shirts and water bottles. Jeff McNeish, who is in charge of the Mohawk Warrior Report, has helped with preparing the locker surprise rewards and has even made skits related to Warrior P.R.I.D.E. to post on the Warrior Report.
Warrior P.R.I.D.E has extended their message and services to the community as well. Through P.R.I.D.E , teachers have dedicated their time each year for food, clothes and toy drives.
(Kailyn Petti is a senior journalism student at Mohawk High School.)
