Seniors for Safe Driving is offering driver improvement courses for local senior citizens to help them understand how aging affects driving abilities and provide insight about driving on today’s roadways.
The courses, designed for those 55 and older, are PennDOT approved and do not include testing or behind-the-wheel driving. As mandated by state law, those who complete the course will receive a multi-year discount on auto insurance.
Courses include:
•12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 17, Lawrence County Learning Center.
•9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 24, First Alliance Church.
•8 a.m. to noon April 13, Ellwood City Family Center.
•12:30 to 4:30 p.m. April 14, Lawrence County Learning Center.
•9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6, Mahoning Valley Grange, Edinburg.
To register for a class, call (800) 559-4880 or visit www.SeniorsForSafeDriving.com.
