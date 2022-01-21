A spaghetti dinner will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Feb. 5 at New Wilmington Presbyterian Church.
The dinner includes spaghetti, meatballs, salad, dessert and beverages. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 3 to 12. Children under 12 can eat for free.
Tickets are available at the door, and take-out is available.
Proceeds benefit New Wilmington Scout Troop 733.
The church is located at 229 Market St., New Wilmington.
