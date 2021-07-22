Scouts meet challenges of COVID pandemic

At the end of 2019, the Moraine Trails Council of the Boy Scouts of America saw a successful year of program and membership growth with 2,549 youth in their traditional extracurricular programs.
That growth placed the council in the top 10 percent of councils in the Northeast Region. With the pandemic came challenges and the inability to recruit. The council ended 2020 with 1,328 youth in its territory of Lawrence, Armstrong and Butler counties.
Still, council president David Spigelmyer said, “You have to look at the glass as half full. It is a shame some volunteers had to quit for pandemic-related personal reasons, but look at what was accomplished with the 703 volunteers and only eight council staff: 75 programs held steady and a combination of virtual merit badges, virtual meetings, and small group merit badges were taught across the entire pandemic. Exactly 1,000 merit badges were earned in 2020 compared to 1,852 in 2019. When you calculate the loss in membership and the fact that 2020 summer camps were virtual, that was no small feat.”
In addition to maintaining most local programs, the council worked with volunteers to start female scout troops in Butler and New Castle.
According to Spigelmyer, “While girls and women have participated in Explorer scouting in the past, the inclusion of girls and women into the traditional Scouting program has been quite positive. Not only will this help grow our program into the future, but it will bring new ideas, new leadership and greater youth involvement in Scouting.”
Council Scout executive, Ray Tennent, and his staff developed a series of monthly virtual programs and spring field trips to camp for those at the Cub Scout level. Amy Kamis, district associate for the council, organized small group nature scavenger hunts.
In the first 60 days of the pandemic shut down, council staff launched Eagle rank required merit badges. Cooking and environmental science badges saw college age Eagle Scouts teaching younger Scouts with adult mentors.
In 2021, the council had to forgo overnight summer camps and replace them with day programs at Camp Bucoco in Slippery Rock. So far, 182 merit badges have been earned.
According to Tennent, “In virtual classrooms we had scouts from all over the U.S. including Hawaii. We are in business to deliver a program to youth. Who cares if they are from Alabama or Hawaii? We are all Americans dealing with the same pandemic.”
Scouting had help from local businesses as well. Baglier Mazda hosted an automotive maintenance merit badge session and Kyle Hilfiger, manager of Farmers National Bank in Butler, helped teach personal management classes. BC3 also did its part hosting several small skilled trades merit badges.
For the fall, the council is preparing for the most intensive recruitment campaign since 2019 with geofencing, social media family testimonials and communication through the schools.
