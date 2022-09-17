A Scouting open house featuring touch-a-truck for boys and girls from kindergarten through age 17 will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at First Alliance Church, 111 Mission Meade Drive.
All are welcome to attend this free event and to learn more about the leadership opportunities available through the Scouting program. Scouts BSA Boy Troop 743, Scouts BSA Girl Troop 6743, and Cub Scout Pack 743 will be providing information stations on outdoor and Scouting skills, and representatives from local first responders and others will be on-hand with their vehicles for all to tour.
Providing vehicles for the touch-a-truck are the Neshannock Township Fire Department, New Castle Police Department, Noga Ambulance, the Pennsylvania National Guard, Del’s Garage and Elder Farm.
Cub Scouts is an outdoor-focused program for boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade, and Scouts BSA is a leadership program based on outdoor skills for boys and girls ages 12-17. Camping, hiking, cycling, first aid skills and environmental stewardship are integral to the Scouting programs at all ages, and the Neshannock Scouting units strive to incorporate these skills while providing a safe and fun experience for all.
For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain, Scoutmaster, Troop 6743, at cchamberlain11@verizon.net or Joe Ditch, Committee Chair, Pack 743/Scoutmaster, Troop 743, at joeditch@hotmail.com.
