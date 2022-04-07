Scouts BSA Troop 6743, a girl troop with Boy Scouts of America chartered with First Alliance Church in Neshannock Township, held its first official Court of Honor on March 28.
The quarterly Court of Honor celebrates the accomplishments of the Scouts over the previous three months, honors their leadership achievements and recounts the highlights of the past quarter.
Star Scout Emily Shaffer, who was the master of ceremonies, planned and led the Court of Honor in conjunction with the requirements of her Communication Merit Badge. The Color Guard, led by First Class Scout Kiely Eakin, presented the colors. Rank advancements and earned merit badges were presented by Scoutmaster Colleen Chamberlain, and the guest speaker was Master Sgt. (Ret.) Douglas Moon, former Scoutmaster of Troop 743, a Boy Scouts of America troop that is also chartered with First Alliance Church.
A candle lighting ceremony was held as part of the Court of Honor to acknowledge those in the audience who have achieved each of Scouting’s ranks. The final candle, for Eagle Scout, was lit by Assistant Scoutmaster Peter Shaffer, Eagle Scout (1992).
The following advancements and awards were presented: Sarah Bupp was awarded her Second Class and First Class ranks, as well as the Emergency Preparedness, Pets, and Robotics Merit Badges; Kiely Eakin was awarded her Scout, Tenderfoot, Second Class and First Class ranks, as well as the Robotics Merit Badge; Deanna Losos was awarded her Second Class rank, as well as the Archeology and Robotics Merit Badges; and Emily Shaffer was awarded the Chemistry, Citizenship in the Nation (Eagle required), Cooking (Eagle required), Energy, Entrepreneurship, First Aid (Eagle required), Geology, Reptile and Amphibian Study, and Space Exploration Merit Badges.
In addition, each Scout was presented with the patch for their new leadership roles: Kiely Eakin, patrol leader; Deanna Losos, chaplain aide; Emily Shaffer, historian; and Sarah Bupp, librarian.
The Court of Honor closed with a blessing by Chaplain Aide Deanna Losos followed by the retiring of the colors. A reception of light refreshments, including a build-your-own trail mix station, capped the evening’s festivities.
Scouts BSA Troop 6743 is chartered through First Alliance Church, 111 Mission Meade Drive, New Castle, PA 16105, and meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. For more information on Scouts BSA, contact Scoutmaster Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 674-7208, or by e-mail at cchamberlain11@verizon.net.
