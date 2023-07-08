Westminster College’s Strathgheny School of Scottish Fiddling will host two public concerts July 10 and 14 at the New Wilmington Borough Amphitheater located in the New Wilmington Borough Park off of Beechwood Avenue in New Wilmington.
An instructors’ concert will begin at 8 p.m. July 10 and will feature fiddlers Dr. Melinda Perttu, professor of music at Westminster and director of the Strathgheny School; guest fiddle instructor David Gardner of Williamsburg, Virginia; and Dr. Daniel Perttu, professor of music at Westminster, on keyboard.
The Strathgheny Fiddlers Concert featuring student participants will be at 8 p.m. July 14.
The concert ends a weeklong fiddling camp held on Westminster’s campus during which participants from all over the U.S. focus on bowing techniques, ornamentation, interpretation and rhythmic nuance, while also learning by ear and how to interpret traditional notation practices.
This year’s camp features hybrid instruction with an online option in addition to the in-person instruction.
Melinda Perttu is a sanctioned Scottish Fire judge, as well as a U.S. National Scottish Fiddling Champion and author of “A Violinist’s Guide to Scottish Fiddling.” She earned an undergraduate degree from Duquesne University and a master’s degree and Ph.D. from The Ohio State University.
Gardner, also a sanctioned Scottish Fire judge, is a professional fiddler and the director of the Williamsburg Strathspey & Reel Society and a Fulbright teacher exchange scholar in music.
Both concerts are free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, both concerts will be held in the Will W. Orr Auditorium on the Westminster College campus.
For more information about the Strathgheny School of Scottish Fiddling, visit https://www.melindacrawford.com/strathgheny.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.