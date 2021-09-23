Wilmington
Wilmington Area High School homecoming festivities begin with a football game at noon Sept. 25. This year’s homecoming queen will be announced at halftime.
The dance will follow the game at the stadium with the theme “Under the Stars.”
This year’s candidates for homecoming queen at Wilmington are:
•Becka Book, daughter of Shelby and Matthew Book.
•Camryn Kollar, daughter of Joseph Kollar.
•Rachel Lego, daughter of Renee and Aaron Lego.
•Lindsey Martineau, daughter of Bonnie and Jason Martineau.
•Adelyn Pfaff, daughter of Lisa Telesz and Adam Pfaff.
•Ashley Wignall, daughter of Amy and Scott Wignall.
Neshannock
Neshannock High School’s homecoming parade and coronation will be Sept. 24.
Weather permitting, the parade will begin at 6:20 p.m. in front of the high school and will end at the entrance to the football stadium. The coronation will take place during halftime of the football game.
The dance will be Sept. 25 at the Crane Room Loft and Terrace Room in Neshannock Township.
This year’s queen candidates are:
•Eliza Beal, daughter of David and Corri Beal, escorted by Samuel Ball, son of David and Amy Ball.
•Gina Janiel, daughter of Scott and Shelley Janiel, escorted by Sebastian Coiro, son of Joseph and Cathy Coiro.
•Neleh Nogay, daughter of Dr. Johanna and Donald Nogay, escorted by Samuel Bessell, son of Sam and Marcy Bessell.
•Leigha Quinn, daughter of Chad and Denise Quinn, escorted by Domenic Rocca, son of Victor and Stacey Rocca.
•Skylar Vansovich, daughter of John and Brianna Vansovich and Mike and Erika Hink-Jevcak, escorted by Michael Sopko, son of Mike Sopko and Dr. Kelly Palumbo-Sopko.
The junior attendants are:
•Aviana DeLillo, daughter of Jason and Lori DeLillo, escorted by Jack Glies, son of Kelly Bonner and Robert Glies.
•Alexandra Kwiat, daughter of David and Bethany Kwiat, escorted by Nathan Rynd, son of Shawn and Jeanine Rynd.
•Aaralyn Nogay, daughter of Dr. Johanna and Donald Nogay, escorted by William Morgan, son of Lisa and Michael Morgan.
Sophomore attendants include:
•Ava DeVincentis, daughter of Mark and Melanie DeVincentis, escorted by Joey Presnar, son of Bill and Leigh Ann Presnar.
•Chloe Maalouf, daughter of Perly Rahal and Dr. Majed Maalouf, escorted by Matthew Morelli, son of Dr. Elizabeth Piccione and Michael Morelli.
•Juliana Medure, daughter of Jason and Bobbi Medure, escorted by Keir Kalpich, son of Mike and Kathy Kalpich.
