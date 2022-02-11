Shenango High School will bestow its annual Mr. Shenango title after Friday’s 7:30 p.m. home basketball game against South Side Beaver.
Six candidates compete for the title by raising money for a charity of each one’s choice.
The students involved are:
•Josh J. Bruce, escorted by his twin sister, Riley Bruce. He the son of Jonathan and Tricia Bruce. His charity is St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
•Adam D. Bryant, escorted by Emily Dottle. He is the son of Adam W. Bryant and Barbara Maxwell. His charity is Lungevity.
•Santino J. Campoli, escorted by Makenzie Perretti. He is the son of Anthony and Dorianne Campoli. His charity is Ford Bartle (Ford Tough).
•Dalton R. Peters, escorted by Laana Hassan. He is the son of Bobby and Lauren Peters. His charity is Children’s Hospital.
•Preston D. Schry, escorted by Kassidy Peters. He is the son of Andrea Schry and Andy Schry. His charity is Special Olympics.
•Osho R. Thomas, escorted by Emily Esposito. He is the son of Kasey McClure and Shawn Criscito. His charity is Make A Wish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.