The largest school district in Pennsylvania selected Butler County Community College to prepare noncertified educators working under one-year emergency permits to take content examinations required by the state for instructional I certification.
The School District of Philadelphia, with 124,184 kindergarteners through seniors, last fall requested proposals from organizations and institutions to provide tutoring services to help employees with bachelor’s degrees in fields other than education, and others who serve as emergency certified educators, to take tests that would result in state Department of Education certification.
BC3 was awarded the one-year, $100,000 contract. The college will also tutor those among the School District of Philadelphia’s 8,500 teachers, some of whom are working with BC3 to obtain additional content-area certification.
The School District of Philadelphia has 18,000 employees, including emergency certified educators who have demonstrated content mastery and are able to renew one-year emergency permits.
“Assisting teachers in moving from emergency permits to certification will decrease turnover rate and impact the academic success of their students,” said Annie Lindsay, who directs BC3’s Praxis teacher certification test preparation program.
Chanell Bates is director of strategy and operations in the School District of Philadelphia’s talent office, which supports and oversees educator pathways.
“BC3 has a tremendous track record of working with a lot of local universities in teacher prep, and we want to leverage that expertise for our employees,” Bates said. “Part of the excitement about the proposal and why we included BC3 among a list of organizations or institutions that we reached out to with this solicitation was because of BC3’s reputation.”
Through its Praxis program, BC3 has offered tutoring services for teacher certification examinations for more than 15 years, Lindsay said. In the past year, 90 percent of candidates who were tutored by BC3 and reported results of their examinations said they were successful, Lindsay said.
