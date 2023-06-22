College students wanting to apply for a Youngstown Press Club scholarship have until June 30 to submit their applications.
The two $2,000 scholarships are being awarded to college juniors or seniors from Lawrence, Mercer, Mahoning, Trumbull or Columbiana counties who are studying journalism or a related field.
One of these awards will go to a journalism major and the other to a student of public relations, marketing, broadcasting or another communications-related field.
Applicants must: Submit proof of a 3.0 or higher grade-point average; be entering their junior or senior year of college; submit at least two writing or broadcast samples and meet the June 30 application deadline.
Students must have a permanent address in one of the local counties, but they may be attending college elsewhere. Applicants should provide examples of community involvement.
The application form is at yopressclub.com/scholarship.html. After completing that form, applicants should download it to their computers and e-mail the form and all attachments to youngstownpressclub@gmail.com.
Winners will be announced by early August. Scholarship recipients will be encouraged to attend the Youngstown Press Club’s Sept. 7 Hall of Fame and Awards Banquet at Stambaugh Auditorium.
The Youngstown Press Club was re-established in 2018 to promote journalism and other communication-related professions in the Mahoning Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.