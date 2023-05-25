Lawrence County residents who are college juniors or seniors studying journalism or a related field are eligible to apply for the Youngstown Press Club's $2,000 scholarships.
One of these awards will go to a journalism major and the other to a student of public relations, marketing, broadcasting or another communications-related field.
Applicants must:
•Submit proof of a 3.0 or higher grade point average.
•Be entering their junior or senior year of college.
•Submit at least two writing or broadcast samples.
•Meet the June 30 application deadline.
•Reside in Lawrence, Mercer, Mahoning or Trumbull counties, but may attend college elsewhere.
•Provide examples of community involvement.
The application form is available at yopressclub.com/scholarship.html.
After completing the form, applicants should download it and e-mail the form and all attachments to youngstownpressclub@gmail.com.
Scholarship recipients will be invited to attend the Youngstown Press Club's Sept. 7 Hall of Fame and Awards Banquet at Stambaugh Auditorium.
The Youngstown Press Club was re-established in 2018 to promote journalism and other communication-related professions in the area.
