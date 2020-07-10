Savannah returning to indoor worship this Sunday

Savannah United Methodist Church is holding Sunday morning worship indoors again.
The church, located at 84 Savannah Gardner Road in Shenango Township, had been holding parking lot services, but returned to the sanctuary Sunday. It will do so again at 10 a.m. this Sunday, although those who are more comfortable worshipping from their vehicles can continue to do so in the parking lot and listen to the service at 87.9 FM on their car radios.
The church also has welcomed a new pastor, the Rev. Donna Doutt, who plans to have monthly communion, Sunday children’s services and once-a-month hymn sings.
Savannah traces its roots to 1820, when the first members met in homes. The congregation later met in a pair of schoolhouses before erecting a building in 1851 on Savannah Road, where a cemetery that still is in use was begun around the church. The congregation grew and, in 1911, and larger church was built on the same site. That building was used until June 25, 1972, when the final service was held and the congregation move to its present building. The old church was razed three years later.
