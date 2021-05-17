Several people and community members banded together to clean up and help beautify the Lower East Side Garden on Saturday morning. The garden, located at 202 N. Walnut St., is home to trees, plants and vegetable crops. The cleanup was sponsored by Bible Way Church of God in Christ, DON Services, EGR Home Service and Lawrence-Mercer Recycling/Solid Waste Department.
Saturday spring cleaning
