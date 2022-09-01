The Salvation Army, 240 W. Grant St., will have sign-ups for Christmas and Project Bundle Up Sept. 12-16 and Sept. 19-23.
Those registering must bring children’s birth certificates along with proof of income, residence and all bills.
For more information, call the Salvation Army at (724) 652-7921.
