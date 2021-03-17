The COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program is now open in Lawrence County, and state Rep. Chris Sainato is encouraging local bars, restaurants and others in the hospitality industry to apply as soon as possible.
“The pandemic’s impact has spared few businesses, but for the many mom-and-pop bars and restaurants in our community that have faithfully complied with mitigation measures, COVID has been devastating,” Sainato said. “Now, with the CHIRP grants available, these Lawrence County businesses so important to our community will have an opportunity to share in nearly $1 million in funding.
“I encourage every eligible hospitality industry business in our community – bars, restaurants, caterers, food service businesses and others – to apply as soon possible to start the process of getting meaningful relief flowing. Today’s news that the administration will be loosening restrictions April 4 by increasing indoor dining capacity to 75 percent and permitting resumption of bar service and alcohol purchases without food should also help this critically important industry back on the path to economic health.”
Sainato said eligible businesses may apply here for grant funding available in increments of $5,000 up to $25,000.
To qualify, a business must:
•Have a NAICS code beginning 721 or 722 in the hotel, motel, traveler accommodation, bed and breakfast, RV park, campground, food service, caterer, drinking place or restaurant industry.
•Be in Lawrence County and not applying for (or have received) CHIRP grant funds from another community.
•Be for profit and not publicly traded.
•Have fewer than 300 full-time equivalent employees.
•Have a maximum tangible net worth of less than $15 million.
•Have been in operation on Feb. 15, 2020, remain in operation, and not intend to permanently cease operations within one year of the date of application.
•Have been adversely affected by COVID-19, making the grant request necessary to support the ongoing operations of the eligible applicant.
More information about the program is available at https://tinyurl.com/cdzuky29.
