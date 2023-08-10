Jacob Sager Sr. has a passion for fitness.
He’s using that passion to help clients through his Sage Athletics training facility at 26 Nesbitt Road, Suite 161, in Neshannock Township.
“I refer to this as a transformation facility, because you come here because you want to achieve something,” Sager said. “This facility isn’t a come anytime gym.”
There are large group training sessions for 15 to 20 people at 5:45 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; semi-private training sessions for four people at 5 a.m., 7:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and large group training on Saturdays with advanced lessons at 9 a.m. and normal training at 10 a.m. Private one-on-one trainings are by appointment.
The facility has staffed hours from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and by appointment on Sundays, with members able to work out 24/7 with key fob access.
Sager is one of the trainers with 13 years in the fitness industry. Sager is an Army veteran and has a master’s degree in exercise physiology and dietetics. His wife, Yuliya, is also a trainer and an ROTC cadet at Slippery Rock University. Dylan Strawhecker is the other trainer and is National Academy of Sports Medicine-certified.
The gym can be reached at (724) 901-1407, while Sager can be reached at (330) 888-5838 or jacob@sageathleticsllc.com. Those who bring in a clipping of this article receive either a 20-percent discount on a yearly membership or $50 off a monthly occurring membership.
