A mature driver improvement course has been scheduled for two dates in New Castle.
The first is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 18 at the First Presbyterian Church Recreation Center on North Jefferson Street. The center also will host the second class, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 9.
The PennDOT-approved course is designed for drivers 55 and older, and those who complete it will see a state-mandated minimum discount of 5 percent on their auto insurance.
There is a course for first-time participants, and a refresher course for repeat participants.
To register for a class, call (800) 559-4880 or visit www.SeniorsForSafeDriving.com.
