The Rotary Club of New Castle’s annual fundraiser calendar is now available for purchase.
The tradition of the theme “Then and Now” is in its third year and will highlight 12 historic homes, some of which are still standing and some that are missed. A historic photo of each home will be juxtaposed with a current photo of the same location along with the history of the home. The majority include a photo of the original owner. Most photos were provided by the Lawrence County Historical Society.
Calendars are $20. All proceeds benefit Rotary Club of New Castle initiatives.
The calendars are numbered from 000-999 and based on the PA three-digit evening lottery number. All numbers are played straight as drawn and daily awards are $25, except on five bonus days when winners receive between $100 and $500.
Calendars will be available for purchase at Baker Tilly (formerly Arnett Carbis Toothman), 2599 Wilmington Road; C.J. Cochran & Co., 409 N. Jefferson St.; Cialella & Carney Floral Designs, 1006 S. Mill St.; Lawrence County Historical Society, 408 N. Jefferson St.; Phil Fitts Ford & Lincoln, 3250 Wilmington Road; and Visit Lawrence County, 229 S. Jefferson St., Suite 101.
Since 1913, New Castle Rotary has participated in various projects that enhance and enrich those who live, work and play in New Castle. Eighty percent of fundraising profits go directly back into the community through local grants. Twenty percent goes to Rotary district, national and international projects, collectively.
For more information on grant eligibility, visit http://newcastlerotary89.org/grants-giving/. Anyone interested in purchasing a calendar can contact Heather Armstrong at (724) 510-1608 or rotaryclubofnewcastle89@gmail.com.
