Every year, Rotary International’s president defines a call to action and this year's is to Create Hope in the World.
Locally, the Rotary Club of New Castle has been doing this since 1913. The club thanked its outgoing president Kathy Graziani for her leadership.
Some highlights of 2022-23 include $20,000 of grants and sponsorships given out to the community to the the Lawrence County Historical Society for the Civil War Series; Forward Lawrence County for improvements to Cascade Park; the Eastbrook Mission Barn; Renova Music Festival for student scholarships; the Lawrence County YMCA; United Way Women’s Conference; United Way general fund and the New Castle Public Library for the summer reading program.
The Rotary also sponsored the grand marshall of the Christmas Parade, NASA Astronaut Andrew Morgan, and a veterans breakfast club where 135 veterans and their family members were hosted and veterans were invited to share their stories
In support of youth, the rotary sponsored 10 students from local high schools to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Award camp at Westminster College in June. They also sponsored four students from the Lawrence County Career and Technical School to attend the Rotary Outstanding Vocational Award Leadership camp in May.
The grants are possible from the proceeds of the annual Rotary lottery calendar sales. Since 2016, the calendars have featured historic photographs of New Castle including three years of historic homes. The 2024 calendar theme will be historic pictures of New Castle from the private collection of Michael Colella. Calendars will go on sale in the fall.
In the coming year, incoming president Heather Armstrong is asking the club to “focus on youth, service, public relations, fellowship and membership. Rotarians are “People of Action” who put service above self and welcome members from all backgrounds.”
For more information about the Rotary Club of New Castle, grant requirements, the annual lottery calendar or joining Rotary, please see New Castle Rotary #89 on Facebook, rotaryclubofnewcastle89@gmail.com or call (724) 510-1608
