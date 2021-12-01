The Rotary Club of New Castle annual fundraiser calendar is now available.
The theme “Then and Now” is in its second year and will highlight 12 historic homes. A historic photo of each home will be juxtaposed with a current photo of the same location, along with the history of the home.
The cost is $20. All proceeds benefit the Rotary Club of New Castle initiatives. Photos were provided by the Lawrence County Historical Society.
The calendars are numbered from 000-999 and based on the official three-digit Pennsylvania Lottery evening number. All numbers are played straight as drawn, and daily awards are $25, except on five bonus days where winners receive between $100 and $500.
Calendars will be available for purchase at the following locations:
•Baker Tilly (formerly Arnett Carbis Toothman), 2599 Wilmington Road
•C.J. Cochran & Co., 409 N. Jefferson St.
•Cialella & Carney Floral Designs, 1006 S. Mill St.
•Lawrence County Historical Society, 408 N. Jefferson St.
•Phil Fitts Ford & Lincoln, 3250 Wilmington Road
•Visit Lawrence County, 229 S. Jefferson St., Suite 101.
Anyone interested in purchasing a calendar also may contact Heather Armstrong at (724) 510-1608 or at hezarm55@gmail.com.
Between July 2020 and June 2021, the Rotary Club of New Castle disbursed over $11,000 in grants and awards to 11 Lawrence County entities, including five schools. Since 1913, New Castle Rotary has participated in various projects that enhance and enrich the lives of those who live, work, and play in New Castle. Eighty percent of its fundraising profits go directly back into the community. Twenty percent goes to Rotary district, national, and international projects, collectively.
For more information grant eligibility, visit http://newcastlerotary89.org/grants-giving.
