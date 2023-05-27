The New Castle Rotary Club is hosting the Crutches 4 Africa mobility devices collections drive.
They will be collecting the following new or gently used items: crutches, walkers, leg braces, elbow crutches, wheelchairs and prosthetic limbs. Financial contributions are also welcome and will be passed along for the shipping costs, which are about $3 per device.
Drop off locations and times include:
· 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. June 1 at Holy Spirit, St. Camillus Site.
· 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. June 6 at Pizza Joe’s, State Street.
· 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. June 15 at Los Amigos, State Street.
· During business hours, June 19-24 at Phil Fitts Ford and Lincoln.
· 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. June 27 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 212 N. Mill Street.
Crutches 4 Africa is a non-profit organization with the mission of collecting, shipping and distributing mobility devices. They collect used and surplus mobility devices, ship them to developing countries and distribute them free to people with physical mobility challenges regardless of their race, gender, tribe, age or religion.
Rotary clubs around the U.S. have made this a project of the service organization’s mission. The local collection will be consolidated with others in the area and shipped out of Smethport, Pennsylvania. So far, the Keystone Rotary Club in Smethport has shipped out four containers of devices to Africa, each containing more than 3,000 items. The crutches and other devices collected in New Castle will be going into the fifth container that will go out by the end of the year.
For more information, contact Heather Armstrong at (724) 510-1608 or rotaryclubofnewcastle89@gmail.com. For more information on the Rotary Club of New Castle, visit http://newcastlerotary89.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/newcastlerotary89.
