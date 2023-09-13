The Westminster College Celebrity Series will kick off its 2023-2024 season with “Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock ’N Roll: Part 2” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 in the Will W. Orr Auditorium on campus.
Back by popular demand, this all-new show sponsored by UPMC Jameson/UPMC Horizon continues the rock and roll party that “makes you feel 18 again.” It celebrates the history of rock and roll from 1929-1981 with all new songs and many new artists.
Performed by an all-star band and some of Broadway’s greatest rock and roll stars, the show will pay tribute to some of the most iconic stars and bands of all time like Elvis, The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Janis Joplin, Carole King and Elton John. The show will also honor diverse pioneer artists like Big Joe Turner and Arthur Crudup, and numerous trailblazers like Willie Dixon, Muddy Waters, Fats Domino, Richie Valens, Patsy Cline, James Brown, Smokey Robinson, The Supremes, Dusty Springfield, Sam Cooke, The Mamas and The Papas, ABBA, Queen and more.
This show will also honor employees of the UPMC Hillman Cancer Centers of Neshannock, Farrell and Greenville.
Tickets can be purchased by contacting the Celebrity Series Box Office at (724) 946-7354 or visiting www.westminster.edu/celebrity.
