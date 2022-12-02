This holiday season, “The Road to Bethlehem” once again passes through New Wilmington.
The New Wilmington Ministerium will again offer the live, drive-through Nativity experience beginning at 5 p.m. Dec. 11. It is presented by six churches and the Westminster College Chapel, all members of the Ministerium.
The journey begins at New Life Baptist Church, where participants receive information regarding the various locations where a portion of the Nativity story is presented, including actors and scenery. Children receive a card that, when completed and turned in at the end of the “road,” will get them a special treat.
Participants and locations include New Life Baptist, Westminster College Chapel, Volant Methodist (presentation is on the Westminster College campus), New Wilmington Presbyterian, Neshannock Presbyterian, New Wilmington Alliance and Living Word Church.
At the conclusion of the “road trip” at Living Word Church, all those who have traveled the “road” are invited for cookies, hot chocolate and coffee.
Children will turn in their completed card and receive their special treat.
