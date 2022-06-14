Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values around 100 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions when outside. &&